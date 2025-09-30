Wigan's award-winning theatre company ThickSkin announce the UK Tour of new ghost story It Walks Around The House At Night

By Martin Wilson
Contributor
Published 30th Sep 2025, 13:11 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 13:16 BST
This February, Wigan's award-winning theatre company ThickSkin is casting a chilling air across the UK as their new ghost story embarks on a UK tour. It Walks around The House At Night, written by the talented Manchester-based playwright, Tim Foley, is brimmed full of dark humour, daring tricks and plenty of jump scares.

This haunting play follows Joe an out-of-work actor who mistakenly takes on a role playing a ghost at an old countryside manor. Joe, played by George Naylor, is expecting to face some cheap scares, but is unprepared for the terror he soon uncovers.

Audiences will join Joe for his five eerie nights roaming the haunted grounds, as he unravels the terror lurking in the shadows.

Prepare for spine-tingling moments as this production will have audiences gripping their seats.

It Walks Around The House At Night

This chilling ghost story is heading to Chichester, Ipswich, Watford, Stockton On Tees, Keswick and Leeds this February.

But if you want to catch it here in Wigan, then you can this Halloween.

All tour tickets, including the Wigan dates can be found here: https://www.thickskintheatre.co.uk/itwalks/

