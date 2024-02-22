News you can trust since 1853
World Book Day celebrations at Hindley Library & Community Centre

Wigan Libraries will be hosting a World Book Day event on the 7th of March at Hindey Library & Community Centre.
By Manuela Sanchez LopezContributor
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 11:48 GMT
From 9am all the way into the evening Wigan Libraries are hosting a World Book Day session.

Young people can join in fancy dress, as their favourite book characters, to design their own bookmark and also have the opportunity to win prizes for best fancy dress.

On the 7th of March, World Book Day celebrates the joy of reading and the power of books to inspire, educate and entertain.

To see all the events at the local libraries click the link here.

