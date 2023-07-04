There are many great local institutions of which Wiganers still hold fond memories now that they are long gone.

From Poole’s Pies to Lennon’s supermarket, we take a nostalgic look at some of the lost places which still has people reminiscing about the good old days.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 13 businesses around the borough that are, sadly, no longer still around but still fondly recalled.

Makinson's Tea Warehouse Manageress, Kathleen Roden, left, and shop assistant, Barbara Tate, inside Makinsons Tea Warehouse on Woodcock Street which closed in January 1974. The family tea and coffee business was started in the 1880s and was owned by Richard Makinson who also built and owned the Makinson Arcade. Photo: Frank Orrell

Pooles Pies Pooles Pies on Kilshaw Street, Pemberton closed in 2018 Photo: MA

Lowes In 1963 Lowes was taken over by Greenwood's gentlemen's outfitter and eventually closed its doors in 1985 Photo: Frank Orrell

Oliver Somers sport shop . Photo: Michelle Adamson

