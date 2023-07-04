News you can trust since 1853
13 lost Wigan institutions that locals remember fondly - including Poole's Pies

There are many great local institutions of which Wiganers still hold fond memories now that they are long gone.
By Sian Jones
Published 4th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST

From Poole’s Pies to Lennon’s supermarket, we take a nostalgic look at some of the lost places which still has people reminiscing about the good old days.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see 13 businesses around the borough that are, sadly, no longer still around but still fondly recalled.

Let us know your memories of these institutions on our Facebook page.

Manageress, Kathleen Roden, left, and shop assistant, Barbara Tate, inside Makinsons Tea Warehouse on Woodcock Street which closed in January 1974. The family tea and coffee business was started in the 1880s and was owned by Richard Makinson who also built and owned the Makinson Arcade.

1. Makinson's Tea Warehouse

Manageress, Kathleen Roden, left, and shop assistant, Barbara Tate, inside Makinsons Tea Warehouse on Woodcock Street which closed in January 1974. The family tea and coffee business was started in the 1880s and was owned by Richard Makinson who also built and owned the Makinson Arcade. Photo: Frank Orrell

Pooles Pies on Kilshaw Street, Pemberton closed in 2018

2. Pooles Pies

Pooles Pies on Kilshaw Street, Pemberton closed in 2018 Photo: MA

In 1963 Lowes was taken over by Greenwood's gentlemen's outfitter and eventually closed its doors in 1985

3. Lowes

In 1963 Lowes was taken over by Greenwood's gentlemen's outfitter and eventually closed its doors in 1985 Photo: Frank Orrell

4. Oliver Somers sport shop

. Photo: Michelle Adamson

