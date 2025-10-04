Here is a round-up of 13 of the commercial properties listed by Zoopla.
1. No.37 Bar and Bistro, Mesnes Road, Swinley
No 37 Bar and Bistro offers Mediterranean small plates and cocktails, regular live music and events. It has been under its current ownership for 18 months and is now for sale at £129,950. Photo: Michelle Adamson
2. Pier House, Wallgate, Wigan
Pier House offers multi-tenant office space in a refurbished mill, with a communal car park, and will provide a rental income of more than £102,000 per year, plus VAT. Offers over £1,100,000. Photo: Google Street View
3. Charlie's Coffee Factory, Market Street, Hindley
Leasehold cafe with seating for 24 to 26 people and a delivery service, with scope for a catering service. For sale at £29,995. Photo: Google Street View
4. Unit 2, JGB Investment Park, Stephens Way, Goose Green
A vacant freehold industrial unit available for investment or owner/occupier opportunity at £450,000 Photo: Zoopla