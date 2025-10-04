13 of the business premises currently up for sale in Wigan

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 4th Oct 2025, 12:30 BST
There are a variety of businesses in Wigan currently up for sale, from the former Bellingham hotel to town centre bars and industrial premises.

Here is a round-up of 13 of the commercial properties listed by Zoopla.

No 37 Bar and Bistro offers Mediterranean small plates and cocktails, regular live music and events. It has been under its current ownership for 18 months and is now for sale at £129,950.

1. No.37 Bar and Bistro, Mesnes Road, Swinley

No 37 Bar and Bistro offers Mediterranean small plates and cocktails, regular live music and events. It has been under its current ownership for 18 months and is now for sale at £129,950. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Pier House offers multi-tenant office space in a refurbished mill, with a communal car park, and will provide a rental income of more than £102,000 per year, plus VAT. Offers over £1,100,000.

2. Pier House, Wallgate, Wigan

Pier House offers multi-tenant office space in a refurbished mill, with a communal car park, and will provide a rental income of more than £102,000 per year, plus VAT. Offers over £1,100,000. Photo: Google Street View

Leasehold cafe with seating for 24 to 26 people and a delivery service, with scope for a catering service. For sale at £29,995.

3. Charlie's Coffee Factory, Market Street, Hindley

Leasehold cafe with seating for 24 to 26 people and a delivery service, with scope for a catering service. For sale at £29,995. Photo: Google Street View

A vacant freehold industrial unit available for investment or owner/occupier opportunity at £450,000

4. Unit 2, JGB Investment Park, Stephens Way, Goose Green

A vacant freehold industrial unit available for investment or owner/occupier opportunity at £450,000 Photo: Zoopla

