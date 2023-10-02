Interested in taking over a pub or restaurant? How about opening a shop? Well there’s no shortage of commercial premises vacant and/or on the market locally at the moment.
Here are 14 of those currently empty or for sale. More details can be found here.
1. The Famous Pagefield
The Famous Pagefield remains empty after closing its doors in 2015 Photo: Michelle Adamson
2. Miners Arms
The much loved Miners Arms on City Road remains out of use Photo: submit
3. The Bowling Green
The Bowling Green on Wigan Lane closed its doors on July 14 2023 Photo: submit
4. The Tudor House
The iconic Tudor House pub on Market Street remains closed Photo: submit