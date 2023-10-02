News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2

14 commercial properties empty or for sale in and around Wigan

Interested in taking over a pub or restaurant? How about opening a shop? Well there’s no shortage of commercial premises vacant and/or on the market locally at the moment.
By Matt Pennington
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 04:55 BST

Here are 14 of those currently empty or for sale. More details can be found here.

The Famous Pagefield remains empty after closing its doors in 2015

1. The Famous Pagefield

The Famous Pagefield remains empty after closing its doors in 2015 Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
The much loved Miners Arms on City Road remains out of use

2. Miners Arms

The much loved Miners Arms on City Road remains out of use Photo: submit

Photo Sales
The Bowling Green on Wigan Lane closed its doors on July 14 2023

3. The Bowling Green

The Bowling Green on Wigan Lane closed its doors on July 14 2023 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
The iconic Tudor House pub on Market Street remains closed

4. The Tudor House

The iconic Tudor House pub on Market Street remains closed Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan