15 pictures from the Wigan Business Awards 2019

Soaring sales, inventions that save lives, excellence in niche industries and firms that have long family ties were among successes as Wigan Business Awards reached their climax.
Hundreds of guests squeezed into the DW Stadium hospitality facilities for a gala dinner hosted by Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce. BBC presenter Andy Crane was again MC for an evening which saw firms triumph in eight categories. And It was Standish-based Bitrez, acclaimed for developing specialist polymers, which was named Business of the Year. Full story and list of winners in this week's Wigan Observer ...