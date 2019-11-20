15 pictures from the Wigan Business Awards 2019



Hundreds of guests squeezed into the DW Stadium hospitality facilities for a gala dinner hosted by Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce. BBC presenter Andy Crane was again MC for an evening which saw firms triumph in eight categories. And It was Standish-based Bitrez, acclaimed for developing specialist polymers, which was named Business of the Year. Full story and list of winners in this week's Wigan Observer ...



