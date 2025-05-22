41 pictures of people and places on Market Street, Hindley, over the decades

By Charles Graham
Published 22nd May 2025, 04:55 BST
Here is a whole series of snapshots capturing life on Market Street, Hindley, over a number of decades.

Street scenes and some of the people running businesses there feature.

1. Market Street in Hindley over many years

2. A Step Back In Time exhibition at Pye Studios, during Dementia Awareness Week: Volunteer Beth Hindley with a giant clog

3. Market Street in the 1980s

4. Pupils of the Tallia School of Dance, Hindley, and principal Natalie Davies who were fund-raising for Winston's Wish, the charity for bereaved children, with Kate Payne from the organisation's regional headquarters around the corner on Market Street

