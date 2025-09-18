5 more Wigan businesses in the retro spotlight

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Sep 2025, 04:55 BST
The clock winds back a decade and a half for these Wigan at Work pictures taken for photo pages of the Evening Post between the summer of 2010 and spring of 2011.

Staff and bosses of Norman and Philip hairdressers, Lansafe, the Co-op Bank, EJG Site Services and Mytechie all feature.

Wigan business staff pictures taken 14 and 15 years ago

1. Wigan at Work - July 2010 to April 2011

Wigan business staff pictures taken 14 and 15 years ago

Thomas Glynn, EJG Site Services, Kingfisher Court, South Lancs Industrial Estate, Ashton

2. Wigan at Work - July 2010 to April 2011

Thomas Glynn, EJG Site Services, Kingfisher Court, South Lancs Industrial Estate, Ashton

Dawn and Barry Gee, EJG Site Services, Kingfisher Court, South Lancs Industrial Estate, Ashton

3. Wigan at Work - July 2010 to April 2011

Dawn and Barry Gee, EJG Site Services, Kingfisher Court, South Lancs Industrial Estate, Ashton

Elliott Gee, EJG Site Services, Kingfisher Court South Lancs Industrial Estate, Ashton

4. Wigan at Work - July 2010 to April 2011

Elliott Gee, EJG Site Services, Kingfisher Court South Lancs Industrial Estate, Ashton

