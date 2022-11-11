Highfield Grange AFC have expressed their gratitude after Miller Homes sponsored 13 brand new, full football strips for the U5 Academy Group.

The local homebuilder which is currently building new homes in the Ashton-in-Makerfield area at its Eston View development, reached out to Highfield Grange AFC after hearing that the under-fives team needed a new sponsor.

Players from Highfield Grange in their new Miller Homes sponsored kits.

The club currently have 34 teams from under-fives reception up to under-17s, and in total boast more than 550 players plus 95 volunteer officials and coaches involved.

Miller Homes donated nearly £500 to the club to sponsor 13 full kits for the young players, which included training tops, shorts, and socks.

Gary Pennington, chairman and secretary of Highfield Grange AFC, said: “All of us here at the club would like to extend a massive thank you to Miller Homes for supplying Highfield Grange with brand new full kits for the kids.

“The children look like real football stars! They are so very grateful, and are now eager to get out and showcase their new kits on the field.”

