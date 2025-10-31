A Leigh town centre shop has been shut down after illegal cigarettes and vapes were found there
Wigan Council’s trading standards team, in partnership with Greater Manchester Police, secured a closure order against Bry's Mini Market, in Leigh town centre.
They had made three seizures of illegal cigarettes and vapes from the Bradshawgate store, after a number of complaints from the public.
The order, which was granted at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court, follows ongoing enforcement action across the borough against those who sell illegal vapes and illicit products.
Coun Kevin Anderson, the council’s portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies, said: "This closure order is the latest example of the council taking action against unscrupulous traders found to be selling illegal cigarettes or vapes.
"Working alongside our partners in the police, we have seized tens of thousands of illegal vapes and illicit goods in recent years, worth thousands of pounds, and we will continue this enforcement work to prevent and deter others from this activity."
Work to tackle illegal products has been led by the borough's community safety partnership (CSP), which sees the trading standards team working alongside the police and other partners.
Following the legal action, Bry's Mini Market premises will remain closed for three months. The council can apply for a further extension if necessary.
If you have any concerns about traders potentially selling illegal goods or you wish to report the sale of illegal cigarettes and vapes, call 0808 223 1133 or email [email protected]