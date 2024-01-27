Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jonny Wood, from Springfield, bought the takeaway on Gidlow Lane when it was placed on the market due to the fond memories of when it was Maureen’s Chippy for a number of years.

He has opted for the name Northern Sole, which manages to be a fishy play on words and a homage to the music played at the legendary venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Word has spread to the point that folk have been seen posing for pictures and taking selfies outside which Jonny says has helped bring the community together.

Jonny Wood, centre, owner of Northern Sole fish and chip shop, Gidlow Lane, Wigan, he opened in September 2023, pictured with staff members Imogen Johnson, left, and Archer Wood, right.

Jonny said: “There were a lot of Northern Soul events over the last year or so to mark the 50th anniversary and we’ve had people posing for photos outside.

“Our website is ready to launch too which is quite funny as it’s all written in Wigan speech like ‘Babbies’ Yeds’ and ‘pey wet’ and a translation at the bottom.”

Opening hours of Northern Sole can be found on Google or by visiting the Facebook page where new additions to the menu can also be found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad