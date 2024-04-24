A tour of exciting new developments at Eckersley's Mills - aka The Cotton Works

We take a tour around the Mill One, part of the multi-million-pound Eckersley’s Mills development, off Swan Meadow Road, Wigan, which from now on is to be called The Cotton Works. The Grade II listed building is being developed by the Heaton Group to create a ground floor food hall with bars and a pub, a roof-top bar and restaurant with co-working office space, and another five storeys of offices inbetween. The Cotton Works will be a massive 16-acre urban neighbourhood, with housing, hotels, leisure areas and landscaped spaces: a place to live, work, trade, shop, eat and drink that will evolve over the coming years with Mill One set to launch first next spring.