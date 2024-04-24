A tour of exciting new developments at Eckersley's Mills - aka The Cotton Works

We take a tour around the Mill One, part of the multi-million-pound Eckersley’s Mills development, off Swan Meadow Road, Wigan, which from now on is to be called The Cotton Works. The Grade II listed building is being developed by the Heaton Group to create a ground floor food hall with bars and a pub, a roof-top bar and restaurant with co-working office space, and another five storeys of offices inbetween. The Cotton Works will be a massive 16-acre urban neighbourhood, with housing, hotels, leisure areas and landscaped spaces: a place to live, work, trade, shop, eat and drink that will evolve over the coming years with Mill One set to launch first next spring.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 24th Apr 2024, 04:55 BST

Alex McCulloch, development manager at The Heaton Group, on the ground floor of Mill One, which will be a food hall.

Alex McCulloch, development manager at The Heaton Group, on the ground floor of Mill One, which will be a food hall. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Exterior of the Mill One, part of Eckersley Mills development, off Swan Meadow Road, Wigan. The Grade II listed building is being developed by the Heaton Group, as phase one is underway to create a food hall, roof-top bar and co-working office space. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

John Heaton, managing director of The Heaton Group, outside Mill One, Phase One of The Cotton Works. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

A view of Mill Three - part of the project The Cotton Works, a new 16-acre urban neighbourhood, with housing, hotels, leisure areas and landscaped spaces, a place to live, work, trade, shop, eat and drink. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

