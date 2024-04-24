A tour of exciting new developments at Eckersley's Mills - aka The Cotton Works

Phase One of The Cotton Works at Eckersley’s Mills, Wigan.
Alex McCulloch, development manager at The Heaton Group, on the ground floor of Mill One, which will be a food hall. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Exterior of the Mill One, part of Eckersley Mills development, off Swan Meadow Road, Wigan. The Grade II listed building is being developed by the Heaton Group, as phase one is underway to create a food hall, roof-top bar and co-working office space. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
John Heaton, managing director of The Heaton Group, outside Mill One, Phase One of The Cotton Works. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
A view of Mill Three - part of the project The Cotton Works, a new 16-acre urban neighbourhood, with housing, hotels, leisure areas and landscaped spaces, a place to live, work, trade, shop, eat and drink. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
