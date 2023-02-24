A Wigan college is to work with the local authority to create job opportunities
A college in Wigan is teaming up with the council for a number of projects to create opportunities that replicate the real world.
Winstanley College has partnered up with the Employment Pathways Team at Wigan Council, with their first event being the ‘Believe in Business’ festival on February 8.
Six of the students (Mason, Jae, Jess, Daria, Charlotte and Tana) supported the business team with meeting and greeting visitors, as well as providing directions around the venue – Edge Conference Centre.
They also had the opportunity to network with some of the local businesses present at the event and listen to keynote speeches by young entrepreneurs “young and fearless” and “going for gold” – a company that has had great success in the business world.
Giles Lockyer, the business partnership manager at Wigan Council who organised the event, said:
“The students were fantastic and are a credit to Winstanley College.