Winstanley College has partnered up with the Employment Pathways Team at Wigan Council, with their first event being the ‘Believe in Business’ festival on February 8.

Six of the students (Mason, Jae, Jess, Daria, Charlotte and Tana) supported the business team with meeting and greeting visitors, as well as providing directions around the venue – Edge Conference Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also had the opportunity to network with some of the local businesses present at the event and listen to keynote speeches by young entrepreneurs “young and fearless” and “going for gold” – a company that has had great success in the business world.

Winstanely College students at the Believe in Business festival event.

Giles Lockyer, the business partnership manager at Wigan Council who organised the event, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The students were fantastic and are a credit to Winstanley College.

"They got involved in everything and I have heard nothing but great feedback from the rest of the team and the organisations who were in the business support area.

"It was a pleasure to give them the opportunity. We look forward to working with Winstanley on other projects in the future.”

Phil Morgan, work experience co-ordinator at Winstanley, said: “The partnership we have formed with Wigan Council gives our students the chance to get involved in real world experiences that only a provider like council can provide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad