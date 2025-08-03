We all need them in the end; after all, as Benjamin Franklin once famously quipped: “Nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”

However, theirs is not a business that we usually like to talk about in happier times.

The undertaker: a person we call upon at what are often our darkest hours; someone we need to trust to relieve us of certain emotional and organisational burdens when grief at the loss of a loved one is at its most raw.

There are quite a few of them around because it’s an industry with no shortage of custom and no danger of ever being rendered obsolete, but what compels people to work in a business which to many might seem unremittingly sombre, bleak even?

Carina Halliwell at R Banks and Son (Funerals)

We met Carina Halliwell of 104-year-old Wigan-based funeral service, R Banks and Son. She is the daughter of the late Brian Halliwell, a high-profile undertaker who built up the enterprise he took over from his father Cliff to one with 13 branches and employing 60 staff.

There seems to have been very little doubt that a third generation of Halliwells would take up the torch when Brian died three years ago.

Here are the questions we asked Carina and her answers.

"What makes you want to be an undertaker in the first place and does it take a certain type of person?"

It's a busy business, but not everyone is cut out for undertaking

I was born into the business so I guess it was inevitable that I would become a funeral director.

However I do think it takes a certain type of person to want to do work like this as it is much more than just a job.

You need to be compassionate, understanding and be able to give your all on a daily basis to give the best service possible for each and every family.

You also need to be able to take on board a family’s grief without its affecting yourself.

Carina Halliwell's late father Brian with a hearse that was used for the Queen Mother's funeral

"What does the job entail and how much training does it involve?"

We are there for each family every step of the way from the moment a person has passed to giving the extra care after the funeral.

We guide those in everything that has to be done to ensure the funeral takes place – liaising with the medical examiner or the coroner to ensure the family can register the death, dealing with the booking of the church, crematorium, cemetery, ordering flowers, service sheets and anything else they wish for the funeral, ensuring the care of the deceased when they are in our care and conducting the funeral on the day.

The family will generally only deal with the funeral director and our reception staff, however there is a whole team behind us who help to ensure everything runs smoothly: from our embalmers and funeral service operatives who ensure the presentation of the deceased, to the drivers and pall bearers on the day of the funeral and our valets who make sure our cars are absolutely pristine on the day.

In terms of training, to become a fully qualified funeral director there are two courses that should ideally be completed: the certificate in funeral arranging and administration and then the diploma in funeral directing which generally takes around four years to complete.

Whilst these qualifications aren’t necessary to be a funeral director here at R Banks and Son we prefer our staff to be qualified so that we are the top standard in our industry.

"Isn't it a sad and depressing job?"

It can be quite depressing at times but, with experience, you gain coping mechanisms to cope with it all.

A good sense of humour is an absolute necessity, but also being able to wind down in your own time and not think about work when you can (which can be difficult).

"What do you do if it is someone you know who has died?"

I guess I just go on auto-pilot, deal with the job at hand and grieve quietly in my own time.

I actually arranged and conducted my own dad’s funeral as it was the last important thing I could do for him, but I know I couldn’t have done it without the support of the staff around me, who are more than just staff to me!

In his words: “a big job broke out that day.”

"What are the most enjoyable/rewarding aspects of the job?"

Just knowing that the clients have entrusted their loved one into our care and then knowing you have done a good job for them at the end of the service.

I think you only truly know you have done it right for them when they return years later when they have, unfortunately, lost somebody else

"Any unusual anecdotes?"

We once took an inquiry to see if we would conduct a naturist funeral and the main request of this that all staff involved would also embrace being a naturist!

That family never did come back to us so it may possibly have been a prank call!”

R Banks and Son was founded in 1921 and it was Richard Banks who sold the business to Cliff Halliwell when he retired through ill health and had no obvious family successor.

Today Its fleet of cars includes a limousine used by Churchill during World War Two which was converted into a hearse, and at one time the firm also had in its ownership the hearse which carried Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother at her funeral although this later went to a museum.