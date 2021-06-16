Aldi earmarks five Wigan locations as it looks to open more stores

Budget retailer Aldi has included five Wigan locations on its expansion wish list

The UK’s fifth largest supermarket has been on an expansion drive in recent years, opening around one new store a week on average to meet demand from new customers.

It has earmarked 19 locations for new stores across Greater Manchester, several of which are here in Wigan borough.

Aldi has revealed five potential store locations that could opened across Wigan and, although details are scarce, these include Lowton, North Wigan, Orrell, Shevington Vale and Wigan.

Aldi, which now has more than 900 stores across the UK, is looking for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for development.

It says each site should be around 1.5 acres and able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store with around 100 parking spaces, ideally on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.

Ciaran Aldridge, National Property Director at Aldi UK, said: “We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either do not have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand.

“Shoppers are increasingly looking to get unbeatable prices on their weekly shop without compromising on quality. That’s why, more so than ever, we’re keen to explore all opportunities to open new stores across the country.”

The full list of locations it is targeting in Greater Manchester are:

Altrincham

Burnage

Bradshaw/Bromley Cross

Cheadle Heath

Chedle Hulme

Didsbury

East Sale

Hazel Grove

Heald Green

Lowton

North Manchester

North Wigan

East Oldham

Orrell

Radcliffe

Shevington Vale

Stockport

West Didsbury

Wigan