All You Knead is love: the Wigan cafe baking up a storm

Located in about as bucolic a setting as can be imagined is one of Wigan's finest purveyors of baked goods.

The jauntily-named All You Knead cafe is the brainchild of Julie and Craig Dugan, who realised there was a distinct lack of freshly-baked bread at local farmers' markets and decided to do something about it. The couple established their bakery of the same name in 2012 and opened their Wigan cafe four years after that.

All You Knead's custard tarts

Now one of the region's leading independent bakeries, All You Knead supplies over 30 eateries from its Chorley hub, including their cafe located at the Kitchen Courtyard in Haigh Woodland Park.

Aspull-born Nicola Storey loves working in the cafe. "I have all my regulars who come everyday and you're on a first name basis with everyone," said Nicola, 37, who has worked in the cafe since it opened in 2016. "I do an order for what we want from the bakery and it all comes fresh - the cakes are the favourites, and everyone raves about the sausage rolls, too."

From sourdough and bloomers to cobs, subs, and batons, the cafe prides itself on selling their parent-bakery's 'real bread', all made without the use of artificial additives or preservatives, as well as a wide range of pies and pastries packed full of local produce.

Julie's sister, Mandy Taylor, has herself worked in the cafe for the past few months. "I do a bit of everything: sandwich-making, general prep, coffee-making, you name it," said Blackburn-born Mandy, 45. "I worked in the other shop for seven years and it's been really good coming here. It's lovely working where we are."

Cake, anyone?

Stunning surroundings, home-made baked goods, and charming people. What more could you ask for? After all, All You Knead is love.