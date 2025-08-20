Appley Bridge's EPIC Global Solutions nominated for two Global Regulatory Awards

The notable impact of EPIC Global Solutions' work with both the gambling and sports sectors has secured a double nomination for the company at the 2025 Global Regulatory Awards, at which the Appley Bridge-based consultancy hopes to make it four years in a row as category winners.

After three consecutive successful years, EPIC's nominations for this year's ceremony, presented by Vixio, have been received in two new categories: Outstanding Contribution to Safer Gambling and Outstanding Contribution to Sports Betting Integrity.

Launched in 2017, the Global Regulatory Awards recognise and celebrate individuals and teams that work tirelessly to set new standards in the compliance and responsible gambling industry. The two award categories represent the two sectors in which EPIC are currently most active with their range of education, training and consultancy options.

Central to the nomination for the Outstanding Contribution to Safer Gambling award was the company's ongoing quality assurance (QA) work with leading gambling operators.

EPIC Global Solutions CEO Paul Buck (centre) receives his Outstanding Individual Contribution to Safer Gambling award at the 2024 Global Regulatory Awards.

EPIC's QA service involves evaluating the quality of customer interaction calls for both UK and international calls, ensuring that best practice techniques for identifying and supporting problem gambling issues are being followed by call handlers.

The service is provided through the lens of lived experience, with the evaluation undertaken by those who have first-hand experience of the caller's perspective and how their path to recovery from problem gambling could have been smoother with the right interventions earlier in their journey.

The Outstanding Contribution to Sports Betting Integrity nomination aligns with a key focus area for the business at present, with their UK and North American-based team keen to highlight the need to prevent integrity breaches as part of the overall issue of negating problem gambling in sport.

They have been on the record in explaining the potential performance-based consequences of sports integrity breaches and investigations in recent weeks, including senior consultant and ex-Wrexham forward Marc Williams gaining wider attention for his thoughts on how the Lucas Paqueta integrity investigation proved potentially damaging to both the player and West Ham United despite being cleared of wrongdoing, while EPIC's CEO Paul Buck will be speaking on the subject at the upcoming Brazilian Sports Tech Summit, taking place in Sao Paulo on September 4 in front of a key audience of government leaders, sports federations, operators, and industry pioneers, who are well placed to address the issue.

EPIC have directly delivered education on this subject matter extensively via their education programme for NCAA student-athlete and staff in the US over the past four years, with their delivery paying particular attention to the live issue of betting integrity breaches. This is especially pertinent during the presentations delivered by former college basketball star Stevin 'Hedake' Smith, whose story - recently brought back to life via Netflix documentary 'Bad Sport' - focuses on his own point shaving scandal and how current athletes can learn from his errors.

Those sessions, at colleges spread across the whole of the US, were part of the citation for EPIC receiving the nomination in that category.

If successful in winning either award, it will continue a run of success stretching back to 2022, when the company was named as the ceremony's Responsible Gambling Service or Solution Provider of the Year. That was followed a year later by principal consultant Dan Spencer receiving the Compliance Rising Star Special Award for his growing contribution to the industry, while CEO Paul Buck was a winner at the 2024 event, as his decade-long dedication to preventing problem gambling secured him the Outstanding Individual Contribution to Safer Gambling award.

"To be recognised for making an outstanding contribution to the two key sectors we serve is very rewarding, as it proves the continued quality of our provision," explained Paul Buck.

"We're so fortunate to have some fantastic subject matter experts working for us in these areas and their dedication to making gambling safer for others deserves recognition.

"We thank Vixio for their continued validation of the work we do to lead both the conversations and actions around safer gambling, and look forward to being part of their wonderful Global Regulatory Awards event once again."

The winners of this year's awards will be unveiled when Vixio host their showpiece ceremony at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London on November 19.