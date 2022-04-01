Apprentices failing to complete courses with 'inadequate' Wigan training provider

Ofsted raised concerns about New Generation Training and Consultancy Ltd (NGTC), in Hindley, which offers apprenticeship training and traineeships for security and spectator events.

It was rated as “inadequate” overall in its first full inspection, with the higher mark of “requires improvement” given for “behaviour and attitudes” and “personal development”.

The inspectors found tutors were “unaware” of the component parts of an apprenticeship, were unable to support apprentices to gain new skills and none of the apprentices who should have completed their courses had done so.

While leaders and governors had identified weaknesses, they had not taken swift action to address them and did not have effective plans for apprentices to make progress.

Lead inspector Alison Humphreys wrote: “Leaders do not ensure that the apprenticeship programmes meet the principles and requirements of an apprenticeship. Tutors do not gather information on what apprentices already know and can do at the start of the programme.

"Too many apprentices on the level three security first line manager programme have substantial experience and prior knowledge of the security industry. Apprentices are not being challenged to gain substantially new knowledge, skills and behaviours as a result of their apprenticeship.”

Ofsted found employers were not involved in planning training for apprentices and did not provide opportunities for them to practise skills learned in the workplace.

Tutors did not carry out “effective” reviews of apprentices’ progress, did not prepare them for their final assessments and did not provide sufficient information on their next steps.

Several recommendations were made, including processes to support apprentices who do not complete their course on time, improving feedback for apprentices and ensuring employers are involved in planning training.

Ofsted did find safeguarding arrangements were “effective”, apprentices gained confidence as a result of the course and they valued the support from tutors.

The inspector wrote: “They have positive relationships with tutors and value the industry knowledge they share. Apprentices learn about security planning at events, including those in which they may not have experience, such as large music concerts and events at racecourses. As a result, apprentices confidently comply with event security at a range of events.”

Wigan Today has contacted NGTC for a response.