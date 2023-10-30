Around 680 Safestyle workers lose jobs after window firm enters administration
and live on Freeview channel 276
Interpath Advisory said around 70 of the door and window-maker’s 750 employees would be kept on in the short term to help wind down the business.
It comes after Safestyle said on Friday it intended to appoint administrators after failing to find a buyer.
The Bradford-headquartered business has a manufacturing site near Barnsley and 42 branches and depots across the country. It used to have a branch in Goose Green.
The company failed after facing a series of pressures, including runaway inflation and poor consumer confidence, administrators said.
The unseasonably warm weather in September also dented demand for its products.
Rick Harrison, managing director at Interpath Advisory, said: “These are really challenging times for companies across the home improvement market.
“After seeing strong sales during the Covid lockdown periods, many companies are seeing trading being impacted by the cost-of-living crisis and soaring costs.”