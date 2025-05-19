Wigan’s flagship Fettlers development has reached another milestone with one of the country’s leading hospitality operator appointed to manage its market.

Northern Lights Group (NLG), which runs some of the North West’s most renowned restaurants and entertainment venues, will run the market at the £135m development replacing The Galleries.

The announcement comes as Wigan Council published a sneak peek of the new market hall with images showing a bright and colourful space, with traditional market traders, alongside offerings like a bakery, coffee shop, bars, and a food hall.

Wigan Council leader David Molyneux said: “This redevelopment is bringing the market back to the heart of the town centre, and I am delighted that we are announcing this new operator during the nationwide Love Your Local Market campaign.

How part of the market hall at Fettlers will look once built

“Wigan has been a proud market town for centuries and we want to see our market survive, thrive into the future. It is set to be a vital part what brings people into town, supporting local, and being part of our community when it opens late next year.

“There is so much happening across our town- the redevelopment of Civic, Cotton Works at Eckersley Mill, STACK at the former Debenhams - making Wigan is the place to be, live, work and visit.”

Managing director of NLG, Carl Fraenkl-Rietti, said: "This will be one the North’s best, and most creative, markets and food halls, putting Wigan proudly on the map not only for its food but for its incredible people for generations to come.

"It is in a superb location, and we look forward to delivering the very best experience for traders, visitors and locals who deserve a best-in-class market of which they can be proud.”

An artist's impression of the new Fettlers market hall

Darren Jones, development director at developer Cityheart, added: “NLG is one of the most successful operators in the north of England and we’re incredibly proud to be partnering with them for Wigan.

"The market hall at Fettlers will be first-class, anchoring the wider scheme and, as markets have done for centuries, acting as a place for people to meet, eat, greet and trade. It will create lasting value for Wigan, enhancing the prosperity of the town and improving the lives of its people now and in the future.”

Jackie Casey from markets specialist PlaceCo – sister company of NLG – has been supporting traders since demolition began.

She said: “Having a strong and successful market is an essential part of Wigan’s tradition and history. It is the beating heart and soul of the town, a place for people to meet and make things, a tradition which goes back centuries, and we’re excited to see the first images unveiled.

"Wigan deserves a market that is fit for purpose, an iconic market of which the town can be proud, and which will be key to Wigan’s future prosperity for many generations.”

The new market hall is expected to be built and open late next year, and the existing market hall will remain open until the new building is ready for occupation.