Asda Express stores to open in 20 new locations, including Wigan
Asda has announced a shop on Mesnes Road, Swinley, will be among 20 new Express stores.
The first will open in Castleford in early October, followed by more launches in the space of a month from late October.
This rollout marks a return to standalone Express store openings and builds on the integration of 469 convenience and fuel sites acquired from Co-op and EG Group.
David Lepley, chief supply chain officer, said: “We’re thrilled to kick off the next phase of our Express rollout and bring our heritage in delivering outstanding value to more locations across the UK.
“In just three years, we’ve grown from zero convenience stores to establishing a major presence in the channel, with almost 500 stores by the end of the year. This continued investment reflects the confidence we have in our convenience strategy and our focus on bringing Asda’s low prices to more local communities.”