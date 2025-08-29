Asda Express stores to open in 20 new locations, including Wigan

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 29th Aug 2025, 12:30 BST
A supermarket giant is opening more convenience stores around the country, including one in Wigan.

Asda has announced a shop on Mesnes Road, Swinley, will be among 20 new Express stores.

The first will open in Castleford in early October, followed by more launches in the space of a month from late October.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This rollout marks a return to standalone Express store openings and builds on the integration of 469 convenience and fuel sites acquired from Co-op and EG Group.

There are plans for an Asda Express store to open in Wiganplaceholder image
There are plans for an Asda Express store to open in Wigan

David Lepley, chief supply chain officer, said: “We’re thrilled to kick off the next phase of our Express rollout and bring our heritage in delivering outstanding value to more locations across the UK.

“In just three years, we’ve grown from zero convenience stores to establishing a major presence in the channel, with almost 500 stores by the end of the year. This continued investment reflects the confidence we have in our convenience strategy and our focus on bringing Asda’s low prices to more local communities.”

Related topics:WiganCo-OpEG GroupCastleford
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice