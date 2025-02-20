Ashton, Newtown, Platt Bridge and Standish shop staff in 2013

By Charles Graham
Published 20th Feb 2025, 04:55 BST
We continue you our retrospective travels around Wigan via the Evening Post’s old Down Your Way picture profiles with this selection of photographs taken of shop staff in May and June 2013.

Businesses in Ormskirk Road, Newtown; Gerard Street in Ashton; Rectory Lane and Market Street, Standish; and Platt Bridge all feature.

.

1. Down Your Way in Ashton, Newtown, Platt Bridge and Standish in May and June 2013

. Photo: STAFF

Photo Sales
.

2. David Gleave from Hepworth and Hall Opticians on Ormskirk Road, Newtown

. Photo: MA

Photo Sales
.

3. Kathleen Ackers from Denaro Hair and Beauty on Ormskirk Road, Newtown

. Photo: MA

Photo Sales
.

4. Andrew Foster from Skin Lab tattoo studio on Ormskirk Road, Newtown

. Photo: MA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:AshtonStandishWiganRectory Lane
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice