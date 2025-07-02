Avanti West Coast completes station overhaul at Wigan North Western

Working with Network Rail, the intercity operator has redesigned the main entrance by widening the doors, relocating Ticket Vending Machines, repainting the space and adding new lighting and more CCTV. Automatic Ticket Gates (ATGs) have also been installed as part of the new look.

The programme has created eight jobs – with the introduction of a new ‘Welcome Host’ role, which is designed to provide a greater staff presence and improve the overall journey experience. They will be on hand to assist customers with ticket and journey queries.

This latest investment also involved a project to relocate and refurbish customer information areas, as well as install a new retail space and accessible toilet on platform 4.

Last month a photographic mural celebrating the history and heritage of Wigan landmarks was also unveiled at the station.

The permanent installation located in the main entrance was created to mark the 200th anniversary of the UK’s railway and is designed to brighten up the space for those travelling to and from the town by train.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience Director at Avanti West Coast, said: “As part of our commitment to improve the experience for our customers, we want our stations to be welcoming environments. The redesigned entrance and platform areas at Wigan North Western offer brighter spaces and make it easier for our customers to get the help they need.

“The addition of our new Welcome Hosts will bring extra reassurance by being friendly faces – greeting customers and supporting with any queries. We’d like to thank our staff and customers for their patience while we carried out these works and hope they enjoy the new look and feel we’ve brought to the station.”

Simon Elliott, Network Director for Rail at Transport for Greater Manchester, said: “Following the successful roll out of bus franchising, Greater Manchester is now very much turning its attention to bringing rail into the Bee Network and improving everyone’s journeys across the city region.

“The investment in the new facilities at Wigan North Western by Avanti West Coast are welcome and are very much in line with our ambition to make all stations in our city region safer, more welcoming and more accessible.”

