Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The owner of the award-winning Wigan Central bar has successfully completed and passed the Beer Sommelier assessment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joanna Whalley demonstrated exceptional skills at the assessment day hosted by the Guild of Beer Sommeliers, communicating a deep understanding of beer styles, brewing processes, and beer and food pairing, earning her “well-deserved Beer Sommelier status”.

"We are thrilled to congratulate Jo for her hard work and dedication," said Alex Barlow, the guild’s chief assessor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Passing the Beer Sommelier assessment is a significant achievement, and Jo proved herself to be a true beer connoisseur."

Alex Barlow, chief assessor at The Guild of Beer Sommeliers, presents Joanna Whalley with her certificate

The Guild of Beer Sommeliers assessment day involves a rigorous exam designed to assess knowledge across several categories, including identifying beer styles, an understanding of ingredients and brewing techniques, and suggesting appropriate food pairings.

Passing the final exam serves as a testament to an individual’s commitment to the beer sector and their passion for beer education.

Joanna has already achieved multiple qualifications in the world of beer. She is a Certified Cicerone, achieved WSET Level 2 in Beer with distinction, and is training for her Advanced Cicerone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her long-term aim is to be amongst the highest qualified Beer Experts in the UK, and expand into beer education.

Joanna Whalley toasts her success

“It was important for me to achieve Beer Sommelier status because I’m a young woman working in the beer world and some people don’t – or won’t – acknowledge I know my stuff about beer,” said Jo.

“I wanted to prove to myself and to others that I could do this. This is my second attempt at the assessment; if it was easy, everyone would do it, so to pass this time round makes it worth much more.”

The Guild of Beer Sommeliers offers a comprehensive pathway for individuals looking to deepen their knowledge and skills in the world of beer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All applicants are required to complete mandatory qualifications prior to assessment, including WSET Level 2 Award in Beer, Cellar Management Training, and the newly launched Guild of Beer Sommelier courses How to Judge Beer and Beer and Food Pairing.

The final assessment tests applicant’s skills, and only those who meet the highest standards are awarded Beer Sommelier status.

The Beer Sommelier programme opens doors to many exciting opportunities within the brewing industry, beer education, and hospitality sectors. Newly certificated Beer Sommeliers are equipped with the knowledge to make a lasting impact in their professional beer journeys.

The Beer Sommelier programme, previously facilitated by the Beer and Cider Academy (BACA), was relaunched in October 2024 thanks to a grant from the Brewing Research and Education Fund (BREF).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The guild was set up by an advisory group of industry experts and is supported by the British Beer and Pub Association, the Campaign for Real Ale, Wines and Spirits Education Trust, the Society of Independent Brewers and the Guild of British Beer Writers.

Facilitation and administration of the Guild will be run by Cask Marque.

“The Guild has been set up to provide support, offer opportunities and enhance individuals’ professional development in the beer community,” said Paul Nunny, Director of Cask Marque.

“We are inviting all existing BACA accredited Beer Sommeliers to become a member of the Guild, and we encourage new and part qualified individuals to continue their journey to Beer Sommelier status. I congratulate Joanna on her newly accredited Sommelier success.”