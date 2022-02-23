Baby bargains on offer as mum holds sale in Wigan

Charlotte Fitzpatrick, 31, started her Wigan franchise of Boutique Baby Sale in 2019, after attending other sales as a customer.

More than 300 people attended her first event, which was held in September and offered families the chance to buy and sell second-hand goods.

She is now making plans for her next sale, which will be held from 11am to 12.30pm on Sunday, February 27 at Hawkley Hall High School.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will be held at Hawkley Hall High School

Charlotte said: “I am excited to bring our events back to Wigan and give local mums and dads, many of whom may be struggling financially, the chance to buy essential baby and kids’ items at a fraction of the price of buying new.

“After attending and organising many Boutique Baby Sale events, I have seen first-hand what a great opportunity they are for parents to pick up good quality items at very affordable prices.

“It is great to see these items being passed on for other families to use, instead of being thrown away.

“We are often too quick to throw away items we no longer need.

“We want to help local families to think twice before throwing out and buying new, and for them to take pride in buying and selling second-hand items.”