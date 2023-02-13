Bank opens 'pod' in Wigan town centre for customers ahead of closure of branch

Ahead of the closure of TSB’s branch in Pemberton in May, the firm has opened a pod in the Grand Arcade shopping centre.

It is open every day and features a check-in area to meet and greet customers, as well as a more private space for meetings.

The pod uses NoteMachine’s BankHive technology so customers can connect with TSB and carry out their everyday banking.

People will be able to withdraw cash there, while deposit facilities for TSB customers will be added in coming months.

They will also be able to get support from advisers with banking activities like making payments, accessing products and services, and setting up digital banking.

Just two pods have opened in the country so far – in Wigan and Wood Green, North London – with a third in Luton due to open later in the spring.