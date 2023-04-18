Be Inspired Business Awards (BIBAs) 2023: Top suppliers announced for September ceremony

Babs Murphy, chief executive at the Chamber, expressed her excitement for this year's awards ceremony. "We are pleased to again be working with such an outstanding group of suppliers to help deliver an unforgettable evening for all of our guests. The BIBAs are a cornerstone of the Lancashire business calendar, and we are confident that this year's event will be one of the best yet.

“Every year, we appoint a substantial number of suppliers drawn from across the county to help us put on a great show, spending tens of thousands of pounds in the local economy. It’s important to us that the BIBAs not only celebrates but also stimulates business in Lancashire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among the suppliers appointed are Campbell & Rowley, one of Lancashire's leading catering companies, who will be serving up a mouthwatering feast for guests. Paul Rowley said: "This will be the 9th time we've catered the BIBAs ceremony. We love being part of it and contributing to its success, and the feedback we receive from guests is always amazing. It's such a special night and one we firmly look forward to."

Be Inspired Business Awards (BIBAs) 2023

Margaret Mason Florists will provide the elegant and eye-catching table centres that are always the subject of hundreds of guest photos on the night. Margaret said: "I'm delighted that the Chamber has called on me to create the decorations that will adorn the tables this year at the BIBAs. I like to think they will add to the 'wow factor' when guests first walk into the Tower Ballroom in September."

Meanwhile, Lytham's Majestic Wines will be supplying wine and champagne for guests to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, the not-for-profit BIBAs spent £186000 with Lancashire suppliers.

CATAX a Ryan Company, are one of the award sponsors in 2023, also expressed their excitement at being involved with the competition. "We are really proud to be a part of the BIBAs, and to support the outstanding businesses of Lancashire," said Dawn Coker. "We can't wait to see how the competition develops, and which businesses emerge as finalists, before seeing the evening come to life at the awards ceremony. We look forward to celebrating the remarkable achievements of the businesses that make this county so great."

The BIBAs are now in their 15th year and are considered one of the most prestigious business awards in the North West, celebrating the achievements of businesses of all sizes and sectors across Lancashire, whilst recognising their success, innovation, and contribution to the local economy.