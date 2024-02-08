News you can trust since 1853
Believe in Business Festival 2024

The second annual Wigan Believe in Business Festival has been held with workshops, panels, keynote speakers, business support, networking and an artisan market. It highlighted the support available across Greater Manchester, was organised by the Business Consortium in partnership with Wigan Council, and held at The Edge Conference Centre, Wigan.
By Michelle Adamson
Published 8th Feb 2024, 16:24 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 16:27 GMT

Claire Burnham, assistant director skills and enterprise at Wigan Council.

Claire Burnham, assistant director skills and enterprise at Wigan Council.

The second annual Believe in Business Festival held at The Edge Conference Centre, Wigan.

The second annual Believe in Business Festival, held at The Edge Conference Centre, Wigan.

The event highlights the support available across Greater Manchester, organised by the Business Consortium, in partnership with Wigan Council, held at The Edge Conference Centre, Wigan.

