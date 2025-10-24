Belong crowned Operator of the Year

Not-for-profit care village operator Belong has been named Operator of the Year at this year’s HealthInvestor Seniors Housing Awards, recognising the company's innovative approach to integrated retirement living that challenges traditional models of older people’s housing.

Belong’s villages in Atherton and Wigan, as well as sister locations across the North West and West Midlands, all operate as community hubs specially designed to welcome local people to join its customers, with amenities open to the public.

Each village offers a range of housing, care and support options for older people, with apartments for independent living, as well as 24-hour residential and nursing care ‘households’ of up to 13 people sharing a communal living room and kitchen, achieving a homely extended-family setting. Its independent apartment living offering enables people to move to a housing with care environment should the need for care arise, offering a ‘home for life’.

Belong’s drive to innovate in order to better the lives of customers leads the organisation to do things differently, and its villages include a number of UK-firsts, including the nation's first fully integrated children's day nursery under the same roof as older people's care at Belong Chester. This initiative, operated in partnership with the charity Ready Generations, creates opportunities for intergenerational experiences that give older people a sense of joy and purpose.

Pictured: Belong customers celebrate the HealthInvestor Seniors Housing Award win with representatives from Belong's management (L-R) Martin Rix, Belong CEO; Joan and Edmund; Rebecca Woodcock, Belong COO; Mark and Joan; Barry Devine, Belong General Manager

The award recognises Belong's influence on the wider sector, with the organisation described as a 'trailblazer' by the Centre for Social Justice in its Lonely Nation report for its focus on creating community and social connection. Belong has attracted significant interest from policymakers and has been invited to speak at national and international events about its pioneering intergenerational model, with extensive media coverage, including broadcasts on BBC The One Show and ITV This Morning.

Judges were full of praise for the dementia specialist, singling out its collaborative approach with residents in shaping their home, and praising its specialist in-house exercise service for ‘making a real difference to residents’ quality of life’. They summarised the organisation’s pioneering approach to care as ‘a sustainable and resident focused model for the future’.

Commenting on the win, Belong’s chief executive, Martin Rix, said: “We are delighted to be named Operator of the Year. The award is a testament to our dedicated teams and our unwavering commitment to putting people at the heart of everything we do. Our unique model is changing what’s possible for later life, and it’s wonderful to see that recognised at a national level.”

The award win follows Belong’s 2024 accolade for the HealthInvestor Seniors Housing Award Best Health and Wellness Service.