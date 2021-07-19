Ben Jonson pub up for sale and could be converted into homes

The Ben Johnson

What was the Ben Jonson on Warrington Road at Marus Bridge, is one of the borough’s older hostelry buildings and sits in a prominent position in a densely populated area with few alternatives for drinkers.

Formerly run by the late rugby league star Terry Newton, it later fell on hard times and put up the shutters three years ago.

At the time of its closure, local councillor Pat Holland told the Observer: “It is always a crying shame when pubs like this close. I’ve a number of relatives who have called the Ben Jonson their local down the years and have used the pub for various functions.

“You hope that it is not going to be sold off for housing, as can often happen in these circumstances.”

Well now the red brick building has gone on the market with agents Fleurets for offers in excess of £275,000 and the blurb with it says “may suit residential conversion into flats, or shop unit on ground floor and a flat upstairs, subject to planning.”

Features include a total floor area of 460m sq, two trading areas, four-bedroom living accommodation, a beer garden-cum-patio at the rear and parking for around four vehicles.

Pictures to accompany the sale document show an eating area with the dusty tables set for meals down to the napkins tucked into wine glasses.

Prospective buyers are reminded that a premises licence still stands on the property.