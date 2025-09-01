Bents recognised as a Certified™ great workplace for second successive year

Following another extensive and fully independent survey, Bents Garden & Home - the family owned and run destination centre in Warrington - has once again been recognised as a Certified™ great workplace by Great Place To Work®, the global authority on workplace culture.

Great Place To Work works with companies of all sizes and from all around the world to survey their employees, helping to identify gaps and improve their culture.

This is the second year Bents has taken part in the survey and has once again surpassed the benchmark required for Certification™, recording scores of 90% or over when it came to being made to feel welcome within the company and being treated fairly regardless of their sex, sexual orientation or race.

When considering the statement ‘taking everything into account, I would say this is a great place to work’ Bents recorded a score of 74%, an 8% increase on last year’s result and significantly above the average score of 54% at a typical UK based company.

Matthew Bent, Managing Director at Bents Garden & Home, said: “We are incredibly proud to have achieved this recognition for the second year running. There has been a real commitment from our leaders to support us with the goal of creating exceptional experiences and being an even greater place to work than last year!”

People are at the heart of the Great Place To Work model, where they can trust their employers, have pride in their work and enjoy the people they work with. Bents’ colleagues were independently invited to take part in the confidential Trust Index™ employee survey, which provides data-driven insights on employees’ experience, and benchmarks which companies can use to measure themselves against top-performers in their sector and size.

Matthew added: “Our colleagues are central to our success and form the beating heart of the Bents business.It has been an honour to share this fantastic news with them and we are already looking at ways we can continue to improve things for the future.”