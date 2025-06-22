A popular dog trainer forced out of his previous base is bidding to set up a new one behind a popular food and retail destination in a village near Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Barr ran Bark Training from Christ Church fields in Parbold for 12 months, but a planning enforcement issue meant he had to leave.

Now an application has been submitted to West Lancashire District Council planners to establish the school on an unused piece of grassland to the rear of Derby House off Mossy Lea Road, Wrightington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Already 16 letters of support for the move, mainly from people who have previously used the business’s services and those who think it is an ideal purpose for the site, have been submitted.

A red line describes the unused land wanted for the dog training school. Mossy Lea Road runs from top to bottom on the left of the picture

And it also receives a letter of endorsement from the vicar of the church whose land he recently vacated.

Rev Sue Timmins wrote: “Chris Barr was an excellent tenant when he used space for his dog training business on Christ Church Parbold field.

"He is extremely conscientious and hard working. He made excellent relationships with ourselves and the local nursing home and went the extra mile in repairing some of our church fences around the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had no concerns at all regarding noise, his dog training was a pleasure to have on the church field and there were no issues of dog mess left at the field. I recommend him highly to any future premises.”

At the time of going to press, no letters of objection had been submitted.

The application says that the field would be divided into three training areas and on it would stand some low-rise and mainly temporary stores, field sheds and gazebos, the latter to shelter the animals in bad weather.

Its proposed opening hours are given as 8.30am to 8.30pm although the application says that classes would only run during daylight hours with limited use up to two hours after sunset and only clearing up from 8pm onwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There would be no need for new access roads or parking as spaces at Derby House would be sufficient, the document states.

Local councillors have until July 11 to raise any objections and refer it to the planning committee. If there aren’t any, the decision will be delegated to a planning officer.