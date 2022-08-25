Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millie’s Cookies, based in the Grand Arcade shopping centre, has now shut, with a sign on the front of the stall reading: “Closed permanently! Goodbye.”

Known for its range of sweet treats, including mini biscuits and giant cookies, the firm had operated in the centre for a number of years.

But it now joins a host of shops that have shut their doors in Wigan for the final time recently.

The empty Millie's Cookies kiosk

Fashion chain H&M closed in May, just months after the closure of neighbouring store Next, and neither have yet moved into new premises in the town centre.

Wigan town centre as a whole has lost a host of big-name businesses in recent years, including M&S, Topshop, Debenhams and WH Smith.

There is also some reshuffling taking place to make way for the demolition of The Galleries shopping centre.

The shop has closed permanently

However, centre manager Mike Matthews does not believe it is all bad news for the Grand Arcade.

He said: “Grand Arcade has completed five new lettings to a mixture of independent retailers and national chains since the spring. These new deals show optimism and confidence and are really good news for Grand Arcade and Wigan.

"We will be able to announce a new store opening at the former Millie’s Cookies unit very soon.

"Out of 46 stores, we have nine units that are not currently open. Of these, one is currently undergoing a fit-out, four are under offer, four are vacant and are being actively marketed by our agents.”

He recently highlighted four new additions to the shopping centre – luxurious independent jewellers Case & Case, independent cafe Little Kitchen, national retailer The Works and beauty retailer Glamour Point.

Several tenants have renewed or regeared their leases, with HMV moving to a larger store and The Body Shop, Schuh and Deichmann all renewing.

These come on top of a host of renewals earlier in the year, with firms such as 02, Sports Direct and Waterstones renewing in the Grand Arcade.