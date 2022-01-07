Blueprint for a brighter business future in Wigan

Wigan is hoping to capitalise on the arrival of HS2

The We Are Wigan investment document is aimed at developers who want to invest and create valuable, quality employment and training opportunities. It will also create a spotlight on investment opportunities within Wigan.

It details 31 sites with development potential with the local authority keen to work with developers and landowners to stimulate inclusive economic growth.

We Are Wigan follows on from the borough’s Road to Recovery strategy: a masterplan published earlier this year which addresses how the borough will rebuild and stimulate growth in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wigan Council leader David Molyneux

Coun David Molyneux, leader of the council, said: “The investment prospectus has a pivotal role to play in delivering the pledge to rebuild our local economy as set out in the Road to Recovery strategy.

“It clearly sets out our ambitions for the borough and demonstrates how we want to work with partners to build a thriving, inclusive economy.

“We want to generate sustainable employment opportunities for local people while encouraging entrepreneurship.”

The prospectus is driven by the council’s We are Wigan economic vision and is underpinned by its approach to community wealth building – working with partners and businesses to retain wealth in the borough and ensure benefits for local people.

Its transport connections and proximity to key motorways, the Port of Liverpool, regions airports, make Wigan borough perfectly placed to do business.

And with HS2 on the way, Wigan will also be the gateway to high speed rail, with the west coast mainline joining the high speed network just to the south of Wigan and connecting to Crewe, Birmingham then London Euston.

Coun Molyneux, said: “Wigan is one of the best, if not the best, strategically placed boroughs in the North West for business and our connectivity is one of our greatest assets. We also have a fantastic workforce.

“We face significant challenges due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic, and it’s crucial we create more jobs for local people, and secure more investment.

“Through our community wealth building approach we want to encourage this local growth, through recruiting from our communities, procuring goods from local businesses and skills training to match a new economy.

“Showcasing the borough through the prospectus means we can work with developers to shape and influence the type of development brought forward, ensuring it meets our ambitions.” To view the We are Wigan investment prospectus visit www.wigan.gov.uk/employmentland