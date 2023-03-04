Boss 'incredibly proud' as Wigan car dealership scoops top business award

Evans Halshaw Vauxhall Wigan was recognised by Reputation – a global leader in reputation experience management – with its 800 Award.

It highlights businesses that put customer experience at the core of their strategy and are driven by the customers to succeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans Halshaw Vauxhall Wigan

There were 30 Evans Halshaw dealerships recognised with the 2023 800 Award, including the site at Martland Park.

Chief customer officer Kim Costello said: “We are incredibly proud that Evans Halshaw Vauxhall Wigan has received the 800 Award from Reputation.com for the exceptional customer satisfaction experienced at this dealership. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our associates in Greater Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Across Evans Halshaw, our aim is to be the gold standard for customer-centric business, putting our customers at the heart of everything we do. We look forward to earning this award year after year."

Reputation compiles a list of the scores for every business location on its platform and gives the award to those with scores of 800 or higher due to their focus on high customer satisfaction.

Dave Mingle, global head of customer experience at Reputation, said: “We congratulate Evans Halshaw Vauxhall Wigan on its dedication to prioritising customer satisfaction over the past year, as evidenced by the 800 Award honours given to 30 Evans Halshaw dealerships.