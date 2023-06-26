News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Bosses explain why a popular Wigan town centre pub was forced to close its doors

A popular pub in Wigan town centre was forced to close its doors due to a water leak.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 15:59 BST

The Moon Under Water, on Market Place, was shut on Friday, with a notice attached to the door to let customers know they could not enjoy a pint.

There was a water leak in the pub, so it had to be closed while repairs were carried out.

Read More
Wigan borough mum inspired by her son to help other children with special needs
The Moon Under Water closed on FridayThe Moon Under Water closed on Friday
The Moon Under Water closed on Friday
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “We can confirm that The Moon Under Water (Wigan) was closed temporarily on Friday, due to a water leak in the customer area.

“The closure enabled the repair, assessing of damage and clean up to take place.

“The pub reopened at approximately 8pm on Friday and has been trading as normal since, including the past weekend.”

Earlier this year JD Wetherspoon said it was closing 11 pubs and putting another 35 on the market because of plunging sales, but fortunately for Wiganers, The Moon Under Water was not among those affected.

Related topics:WiganJD Wetherspoon