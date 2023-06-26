Bosses explain why a popular Wigan town centre pub was forced to close its doors

The Moon Under Water, on Market Place, was shut on Friday, with a notice attached to the door to let customers know they could not enjoy a pint.

There was a water leak in the pub, so it had to be closed while repairs were carried out.

A spokesman said: “We can confirm that The Moon Under Water (Wigan) was closed temporarily on Friday, due to a water leak in the customer area.

“The closure enabled the repair, assessing of damage and clean up to take place.