Bosses explain why a popular Wigan town centre pub was forced to close its doors
A popular pub in Wigan town centre was forced to close its doors due to a water leak.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 15:59 BST
The Moon Under Water, on Market Place, was shut on Friday, with a notice attached to the door to let customers know they could not enjoy a pint.
There was a water leak in the pub, so it had to be closed while repairs were carried out.
A spokesman said: “We can confirm that The Moon Under Water (Wigan) was closed temporarily on Friday, due to a water leak in the customer area.
“The closure enabled the repair, assessing of damage and clean up to take place.
“The pub reopened at approximately 8pm on Friday and has been trading as normal since, including the past weekend.”