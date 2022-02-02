Bosses of a successful Wigan eatery unveil plans for pizza restaurant and sports bar

Market Street in Hindley can hope to welcome both a pizza restaurant and sports bar in the coming months.

These are the latest ventures for restaurateurs Rachael and Kai Binder who own both Summat to Ate and KORE.

The pair purchased the old Royal Bank of Scotland in 2018 and work has begun to turn the abandoned building into Dough- an authentic stone-baked pizza eatery.

Rachael and Kai Binder outside the site for the pizza restaurant

“We didn’t intend to have two more businesses but the opportunity arose so we went for it.

“With the RBS building in particular, because it is such a a fantastic building we wanted to keep the character of the high street.

“When Covid hit we didn’t proceed with our plans as we had no idea where we would be financially. But since re-opening, we’ve had really strong sales in the restaurant and the bar so we got all the builders in place and now all the work has began.

Rachael and Kai Binder outside the site for a new sports bar

“We want Dough to be a fast casual dining experience with a laid-back vibe so people can just pop in and out.”

Rachael added: “It’s really exciting, we’re ready to get stuck in. People may think we’re crazy trying to run four places at once, we’re not scared of hard work.

“The pizza restaurant will have authentic stone-baked pizzas made in a proper pizza oven.

“The idea is to keep it simple but we believe it is something that is missing from the area.”

Rachael and Kai have also recently acquired Georgia Brown’s which they are currently putting through the planning process.

Kai said: “The initial plan wasn’t to have another project any time soon, but when Georgia Brown’s came on the market in December it was too good of an opportunity.

“We want to rebrand the meaning of the pub because it perhaps doesn’t have the best reputation, but it is one of the main pubs on the high street.

“It will give more options to the area. The plan is to turn it into a sports bar and make it the go-to destination in Hindley for sports.

“Its good to see these buildings having some use rather than see them go to ruin.

“Each venue will offer something different that are missing and we hope this will put Hindley on the map.”

While Rachael and Kai are hoping the new additions to their chain will be a great success, there are no current plans to expand to a different part of the borough.

Kai added: “I’m very Hindley-focused just because I know the area so well and we have had so much success here.

“At the moment I’m reluctant to branch out into a different area.”

It is hoped that both new establishments will be open by the summer.