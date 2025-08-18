Brand new to Bents this christmas

Tumble down the rabbit hole with Alice and embark on a fantastical light trail at Bents Garden & Home this Christmas. This brand new experience will take visitors on a magical journey telling the story of Alice’s adventures and the curious creatures she meets along the way.

Located in Bents’ Hidden Gardens, this is a light trail with a difference. Greeted by the white rabbit himself, visitors will follow a series of theatrical sets, light projections and enchanting sounds all of which depict the twists, turns and questioning conundrums of this magical story.

Having fallen down the hole into the white rabbit’s magical world visitors will come across famous characters from this much loved children’s tale such as the curious caterpillar on top of his giant toadstool, Tweedledum and Tweedledee, the Queen of Hearts who’s lost her tarts and the maddest tea party of all!

Bents’ Hidden Gardens are just as the name suggests…extensive gardens, hidden behind the Centre’s outdoor plant area. Over the past 12 years Bents has been carefully tending to this beautiful piece of land, creating their Hidden Gardens which can now be enjoyed by Bents’ customers, starting with Alice’s Winter Light Adventure.

Alice in the Hidden Garden

In addition to the many light features that will greet visitors throughout the story, there will also be refreshment stops offering a range of hot and cold drinks as well as delicious festive treats, all delivered with a Bents’ twist.

Visitors will embark on their journey in timed group sessions to ensure they can enjoy their experience to the full. Free parking is available at Bents, with entry to the light show through the Centre, starting around the Lake before entering the Hidden Gardens for the culmination of the show. The trail ends with a group ‘selfie spot’, before arriving back in Bents’ popular Winter Food Market.

Tickets are now online and can be booked at bents.co.uk