Brighter Dayz ahead as new children's centre opens its doors in Wigan

Alex Eastham, 15, cuts the ribbon at the official opening of Brighter Dayz

Brighter Dayz, in Goose Green, was created by a team of parents and former staff members from Hop, Skip and Jump in Wigan, who were devastated when it shut in March last year.

They have spent the last 17 months raising money, drawing up plans and transforming an empty building to make a centre for children with disabilities and special educational needs.

The ribbon was officially cut by 15-year-old Alex Eastham, whose mum Emma Eastham was inspired to take action and is now director and office manager of Brighter Dayz.

Emma, who lives in Shevington, said: “Alex attended Hop, Skip and Jump and that’s why I got involved. He adored everyone there and loved going. He wouldn’t stay with me in the holidays, he wanted to be there. It was like his second home.

“When it shut, he was devastated. That spurred me on.”

Delighted Alex was finally able to catch up with friends he had not seen for more than a year when the centre opened.

Emma said parents of children with disabilities or special educational needs were “thrilled” that Brighter Dayz was now open for business and there was somewhere for their youngsters to go.

The centre offers a range of facilities, including a sensory room, an art room, a main room with sensory play equipment, a reading corner and a room where teenagers can relax, watch television and play computer games.

There is also a fully-fitted kitchen, a dining area and a large outdoor area. A holiday club is currently operating, before the centre goes to its term-time hours and offers group sessions after school and stay-and-play sessions during the day. It is a dream come true for Emma and the rest of the team, who have been dedicated to providing somewhere for the children.

She said: “We all had the determination to do this, we have all got the drive. It wasn’t a case of would we do it, we were going to do it and that was that.

“It’s great to have all the kids back.”

To find out more call 01942 834363 or email [email protected]