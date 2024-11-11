Bryn based CIC to host Christmas Market

A Community Interest Company based on the banks of Three Sisters Lake in Bryn, Wigan - is to host a Christmas Artisan Market on Sunday 23rd November.

The Hamlet Wigan CIC – an organisation that supports young adults aged 19 – 25 with additional needs in developing skills for their future, is organising its fifth – now annual - Festive Artisan Market.

The November event will be packed with seasonal stalls, Christmas crafts and festive food.

24 stall holders will be dotted around the lakeside. There will be cake and confectionary traders, hand-made crafters retailing such things as candles and pottery, crochet goods and fragrances.

Students prepare for the Market

There will be community service stalls and festive food and drink.

‘Were so looking forward to it’ said Head of Provision – Gemma Crompton.

‘This will be a wonderful way for families to kick start their Christmas celebrations. As well as the market, visitors will be able to see the wonderful work that we do here at the Hamlet and meet some of our amazing trainees’.

Adding to the festivities will be a Santa’s Grotto and live festive music from the Trinity Girls Brass Band and the Wigan Ukelele Band.

The Hamlet Christmas Market opens from 11am to 3pm and is free to attend.

‘Were hoping it will be a Christmas Cracker of a day’, Said Gemma.