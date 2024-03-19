Budget footwear retailer re-opens in Wigan town centre
A shoe retailer’s Wigan comeback is complete after a weekend relaunch ceremony.
The town thought it had seen the last of Shoezone when it pulled out of The Galleries before the mall’s demolition two years ago.
But now the budget chain has returned with a new outlet in the Grand Arcade, occupying the unit previously taken by Deichmann.
Seven jobs have been created by the arrival and bosses say a huge footwear selection and exciting range of name brands are available for customers .