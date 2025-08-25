Bumblebees at St Paul's celebrate 20th anniversary

By Michelle Adamson
Published 25th Aug 2025, 04:55 BST
Staff, children and parents partied as Children's Day Nursery Bumblebees at St Paul's, Goose Green, Wigan, celebrated its 20th birthday.

The day nursery launched in 2005 and held a garden party, inviting family and past employees to toast the landmark anniversary.

The team of highly qualified and experienced staff, provide early education from birth to four-year-olds, where children can grow and develop through curiosity and exploration.

Emma King and Rachel Parkinson, who are the owners and managers at Bumblebees, say they wouldn't be where they are today without the wonderful team of staff and the continuous support from parents, working together to build each child's future.

Offering funded and non funded places for more information please get in touch via [email protected] or 01942 386010.

1. CLASS ACT

Bumblebees @ St Pauls, a children's day nursery in Goose Green, Wigan, have been providing quality child care to the Wigan community since 2005 and held a garden party, inviting parents and past employees to celebrate the 20th anniversary. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Happy children and happy staff members.

2. CLASS ACT

Happy children and happy staff members. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

CLASS ACT

3. CLASS ACT

CLASS ACT Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Celebrating in style!

4. CLASS ACT

Celebrating in style! Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

