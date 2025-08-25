The day nursery launched in 2005 and held a garden party, inviting family and past employees to toast the landmark anniversary.

The team of highly qualified and experienced staff, provide early education from birth to four-year-olds, where children can grow and develop through curiosity and exploration.

Emma King and Rachel Parkinson, who are the owners and managers at Bumblebees, say they wouldn't be where they are today without the wonderful team of staff and the continuous support from parents, working together to build each child's future.

Offering funded and non funded places for more information please get in touch via [email protected] or 01942 386010.

