Burger King UK has officially opened the doors to its new Wigan restaurant, making it officially The Home of the Whopper!

And the fast food chain is celebrating the opening in Platt bridge by giving away 1,000 FREE Whopper or Chicken Royale burgers to lucky customers for one day only today (Monday February 17).

Burger King UK fans will have to be quick if they want to get their hands on the free treats.

The deal is first-come-first-served and only at the Platt Bridge location.

The new Burger King in Platt Bridge is now open for business

To get in on the action, guests simply need to order a Whopper or Chicken Royale at the front counter or drive-thru to get their burger totally free.

Not only this, the 100th customer who orders at the restaurant will win a year’s supply of burgers at the Wigan Platt Bridge restaurant.

The new eatery will be offering table service, so hungry customers can place their order, take a seat and enjoy their mouthwatering menu items being delivered directly to their tables.

Limited-edition Burger King UK tote bags are also being given out to mark the opening, including a leaflet with exclusive offers available on the Burger King app – but guests will have to be quick as there are only 100 available.

The interior of the new Burger King in Platt Bridge

The new restaurant’s manager, Ella, said: “My team and I are thrilled to welcome our future customers.

"What better way to celebrate our opening than by giving away 1,000 of our iconic Whopper or Chicken Royale burgers? Make sure you arrive early to get your hands on one!”

What’s more, there’s also plenty of tasty deals and discounts for burger lovers to tuck into via the Burger King UK app. Whether it’s a Chicken Royale or Whopper, customers can make savings all year round!

