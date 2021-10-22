Business celebrates 25th anniversary after starting life in the Wigan borough

Matthew Brown

The TVD Group was founded by Jim Brown and his sons Mat and Dan in 1996, when they opened their first shop in Leigh.

Since then, they have become the leading UK provider in audio-visual solutions on both commercial and domestic fronts.

Purchasing director Dan Brown said: “The core ethos hasn’t really changed, but the business, the products and the structure has. In the beginning it was a real family affair; mum, dad and sons working together.

Daniel Brown

“Print advertising was at the centre of our marketing campaigns in the early days, and it was hugely successful.

“Our growth has always been sustainable and fairly gradual, but even after the first year of business we were already looking for new opportunities.”

Managing director Mat added: “Dan and I did everything from selling to installing, purchasing, marketing and accounts.

“Now we have our TVD family, a whole team of people working to make it a success.

“There’s challenges every day, but our attitude has always been to just get on with it and do it.

“Sheer hard graft and lots of luck has helped to get us where we are and we are always grateful for what we have achieved and for the people who have helped us along the way.

“The last 18 months have been challenging during Covid in terms of wanting to keep a successful business together, not just for us, but for the entire team.

“Our dad always said that if we looked after the business, then the business would look after everyone else.”

The two brothers have continued their father’s legacy, which has led them to further success as well as the creation of their own TV brand, Mitchell and Brown.

Throughout the last year they have recruited seven new positions, as the business prepares to meet the forecasted demand and growth.

Mat said: “Over the past 25 years Dan and I have grown as individuals, grown as managers and as we have developed ourselves, the family dynamic has become easier.

“We both love what we do and are really passionate, which is ultimately what makes us such a great team.”

Dan added: “It has been testing, fantastic, inspiring and awful.

“Being honest is really important to us and working with family has its challenges, but we have faced the highs and lows together. We are so proud of what we have achieved.

“When we started out it was really about making our parents proud. Mum and dad’s ethics, advice and morals have definitely inspired us and spurred us on.”

Mat says the best part of the job has been working with his brother and watching his staff develop and progress.

He said: “We have talked about the loyalty of the team and seeing this talent and loyalty translate into a great working culture and successful business is very special and motivating. We are fortunate to have a very bright and exciting future ahead of us.

“We are well respected in the industry and have built up an enviable reputation over the years, which puts us in a strong position to build on our success for the next 25 years and beyond.”