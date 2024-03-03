Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Businesswomen Nichola Howard and Jo Leigh, who are founders of the event, are delighted to launch the expo, marking their first in-person event in the borough since the Covid pandemic hit four years.

In fact they themselves are among the elite events organisers who managed to survive lockdowns and other economic upheavals when many others in the sector perished.

Nichola Howard and Jo Leigh at The Edge

The free-to-attend spectacular will take place at The Edge, on Riveredge, Wigan, on Tuesday, March 12 and invites businesspeople at every stage of growing their company to network and attend skills workshops throughout the day.

Business owners will gain start-up advice from the Build A Business team at Manchester Libraries, finance know-how from event sponsors Simplify and marketing lessons from Apprentice semi-finalist, Lewis Ellis.

The event will conclude with a panel debate featuring award-winning Leigh business owners, Adam Vause and Tyldesley's Antony Grace and Bury-based entrepreneur and Prince’s Trust Ambassador for their "women supporting women" campaign, Charlotte Knowles.

The panel will be hosted by Standish-based social entrepreneur, Grace Dyke.

Nichola said: "After four years, we're excited to bring the Business Expo in Wigan back to life.

“We are a survivor of the pandemic - 74 per cent of events companies sadly failed to make it through - and we wouldn't have made it without the support of other businesses in the borough who are all rooting for each other to succeed.

“Our goal is to create a space where Wigan and Leigh's businesses can connect and feel supported to take on the challenges that running a business throws at them.

“It's the perfect place to find opportunities, build meaningful partnerships, and invest in yourself and your local business community.”

It comes at a crucial time for the Wigan borough in general and the town centre in particular as major regeneration projects continue – such as Wigan Pier, Eckersley Mills and Galleries25 – and new economic boosts are given to the area.

The event will take place 10am to 3pm.