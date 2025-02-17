Business 'Rebels' plan to make the borough 'better'

Wigan businesses are re-uniting to discuss ways business needs to change so that they do more good than harm.

Wigan benefits from having a great range of businesses stepping up to deliver positive impact in the borough and the Rebels Club wants to inspire others to see the benefits and do the same.

Rebels Club is a quarterly meeting aimed at creating better businesses that support and enhance their staff, communities and planet.

They do this by showcasing organisations that are delivering real value and outstanding practice.

A wide range of businesses attend our events

They also bring influential leaders in their fields to add depth and understanding through the conversations.

All businesses are invited to come along and be inspired by and learn from those organisations who are trailblazers.

If you want to be part of the growing movement of businesses that want to make sure they deliver only positive benefits, experience good growth and give back to the community. Then this business event is for you!

Rebels Club is run by Wigan based firm, Really Good Enterprise CIC.

Our Panel Speakers delivering insights at a recent meeting

Their mission is to support the local economy in Wigan by developing the social enterprise sector and supporting the business sector to deliver positive impacts for the borough.

The focus of the next meeting on February 27 is Social Value and with the changes in the procurement law coming into force now this is perfect timing.

They will be looking to answer questions such as:

Do we really understand Social Value?

Can you explain it?

How do you measure it?

How do you deliver it?

What are the most important actions a business can take to deliver the maximum value?

If trying to understand Social Value feels like plaiting fog then this could be just the event for you. Come along enjoy a lunch and learn type event - and more importantly join the conversation.

Rebels Club are delighted to announce Catherine Manning, Head of Impact Practice at Impact reporting, a Social Value Associate, Leader of the Contract For Change programme and developer of the MeasureUp toolkit, will be our panel host on the day.

Andrea Glasspell, Assistant Director Community Health and Wealth Building with overall responsibility for procurement will also be part of the panel.

Caeryn Collins from Really Good Enterprise said: “This event is for anyone who wants to be a more purposeful business, or perhaps you want to give back.

"It's for businesses involved in tendering or reporting via CSRD. It’s for anyone in a supply chain who will have to report to large customers.

"Actually, it's for anyone in business. Social Value is about finding the balance, it’s about making sure we do no harm and instead create a positive legacy. It’s also about bringing our social economy together with businesses so there are reduced rate tickets for all of our social enterprises to be there.

"And if the cost of the tickets is prohibitive to any social enterprise, then we have some donated tickets so please get in touch - the most important thing is having you in the room.”

The event takes place at Wigan and Leigh College's town centre restuarant, The Wheel and includes a buffet lunch. To purchase tickets head to https://buytickets.at/reallygoodenterprisescic/1499880