A businessman has completed an exhausting walk to and through all 10 Greater Manchester boroughs, raising thousands for charity.

Over two days Euan Kellie, founder of independent town planning consultancy, Euan Kellie Property Solutions, trekked for more than 22 hours, rambling through Wigan, Bolton, Bury, Rochdale and Oldham on the first day, then Tameside, Stockport, Trafford, Manchester and Salford on day two.

Euan’s ambitious challenge, creatively titled “Wanderwalk: Steps for GM”, began at Wigan Town Hall and has currently raised nearly £5,000 for A Bed Every Night, a campaign from the Greater Manchester Mayor's Charity.

At £32 per person per night, the scheme provides more than just a bed. It’s the wrap around support needed to help get people back on their feet.

Euan Kellie and David Fairclough

Euan was inspired to fund-raise for A Bed Every Night through the eponymous firm’s involvement with the Embassy Village project which saw the team provide tailored advice, at no charge, to help discharge conditions and unlock the phased delivery of the scheme.

Cheered along by colleagues, associates and prominent members of the property industry alike, a number of co-walkers joined Euan along the way.

These included representatives from the local authorities and David Fairclough from Progressive Living, who accompanied the intrepid traveller through three boroughs.

Speaking at the finish line, Salford Civic Centre, Euan said: “I’m trying to piece my brain together after an incredible couple of days, but just want to say thank you to all the people that helped make this whole experience incredible, raising fantastic funds for A Bed Every Night.

“The borough representatives who took the time to meet me all made me feel incredibly welcome and I’ve loved every minute walking around Greater Manchester.”

Fran Darlington-Pollock, Chief Exec at the Charity said: “Euan’s campaign is a wonderful example of what the people and businesses of GM do best, standing together behind an incredible vision, that no one should be without a home.

"A Bed Every Night has contributed to a 43 per cent reduction in rough sleeping since it launched, and we’re proud to be a lifeline to that pioneering scheme.

"We can’t do that without the support of people like Euan.”

A Bed Every Night is a partnership across Greater Manchester, and funding from Greater Manchester Mayor’s Charity has supported over 87,800 nights of accommodation since it launched.

Donations can still be made via Euan’s fund-raising link: https://www.justgiving.com/page/wanderwalk