Dave Lowe, branch secretary of Wigan Trades Council, was speaking after reports nationally that shoplifting had become an “epidemic”, with incidents not always investigated by police.

John Lewis is among 10 of the UK’s biggest retailers which have agreed to fund a police operation to crack down on shoplifting, dubbed Project Pegasus.

Wigan town centre

The companies are expected to pay around £600,000 towards the project, which will utilise CCTV pictures and facial recognition technology to get a better understanding of shoplifting operations.

Shop thefts have more than doubled in the past six years, reaching eight million in 2022, The British Retail Consortium (BRC) estimates.

Dave Lowe, branch secretary of Wigan Trades Council, said: “The level of threats and violence towards shop workers has gone up. I’m not surprised as it’s got to do with the context of the cost of living crisis, increasing inequality, and people using food banks.

"Re-offenders and those funding a drug habit also contribute to the increase in shoplifting and violence towards staff.

Dave Lowe, branch secretary of Wigan Trades Council

"The big stores should take these attacks on their staff seriously as it’s a health and safety at work issue. It’s probably going to get worse so I would urge shop workers to join a trade union like USDAW, the GMB or Unison so they can get more representation.”

Iceland executive chairman Richard Walker said his company is spending “more than ever” on security, yet “serious incidents have never been higher”.

Writing on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, he said: “This is a matter of staff safety: the govt urgently need to review police funding & resources, but also the powers that our security officers have.”

Dame Sharon White, chairwoman of the John Lewis Partnership, which also owns Waitrose, said shop workers are having to put up with “abuse and attacks” from thieves. She added that the UK needs a comprehensive plan to stop organised gangs, and called for Scottish legislation that makes the abuse of a retail worker an offence to be brought in nationwide.