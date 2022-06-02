The opening is the latest in a flurry of new GSF branches, with sites in Yeovil, Avonmouth, the Wirral, Solihull and Wakefield all opening since March 2022.

Like every branch in the network, the Wigan site will supply a range of car parts, tools and accessories to members of the public and the trade, covering all makes of car and light commercial vehicles.

The branch is occupying a unit on the Wigan Trade Park to the east of the town centre.

Staff at the new GSF Car Parts branch in Wigan

GSF Greater Manchester regional manager Aaron Ward said: “We know Wigan will be a fantastic addition to our branch network and customers in the area can expect a first-class service with rapid delivery, excellent availability and at competitive prices.

“Wigan branch manager Chris Roberts is at the helm of a talented and experienced team, many of whose knowledge and customer service skills are already renowned in the area.”

GSF Car Parts President and COO Mark Eburne said: “GSF is on a fantastic run at the moment and the branches we’ve opened across the UK in recent months reflect that success.