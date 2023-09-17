Care home named the best in Wigan after quality service is recognised
The team at Mahogany Care Home, which is part of the We Care Group, which provides residential and nursing care to older people and individuals living with dementia, is celebrating being named as the best care home in Wigan courtesy of the Quality Business Awards.
The awards recognise businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95 per cent or greater over the previous 12 months.
The Newtown-based home has been acknowledged for the dedication of staff to providing a quality service and maintaining an overall fantastic customer experience which has seen five-star ratings in satisfaction, service, reputation and quality.
Home manager Jessy Gaskell said: “I am proud and delighted that Mahogany Care Home has been recognised as The Best Nursing Home in Wigan. We have an amazing and dedicated team who are committed to providing exceptional care and support to our residents as well as their families. This award is testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment of them all.”
Bernie Suresparan, chief executive officer of We Care Group, said “Congratulations to all the team Mahogany Care Home on being named as The Best Nursing Home in Wigan. this is a fantastic achievement and you should all be proud.
The We Care Group strives to be care home provider of choice in the communities it serves with a long standing reputation for providing outstanding person-centred care to residents across the North and North West of England.”